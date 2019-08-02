Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,483. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.84%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

