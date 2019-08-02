Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Critical Analysis

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 0.96 $223.75 million $3.19 6.77 Verb Technology $30,000.00 1,450.15 -$12.13 million N/A N/A

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29% Verb Technology -20,124.24% N/A -694.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Weight Watchers International and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 2 1 0 2.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Verb Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video. It also offers TaggMED, an application for physicians and other healthcare providers to create efficient and effective interactive communications with patients; TaggEDU application for teachers and school administrators for effective communications with students, parents, and faculty; TaggLIVE Facebook application that allows users of Facebook Live to place clickable Taggs on the screens of everyone watching their Facebook Live broadcasts in real time; TaggNGO for non-profit organizations; and TaggLITE. The company provides its products for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, ad agencies, online marketers, advertisers, sponsors, social media influencers, enterprise users, religious organizations, health care providers, network marketing and multi-level marketing companies, media companies, motion picture studios, social media companies, schools and training facilities, and other person or organizations. The company was formerly known as nFüsz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

