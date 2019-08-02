Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEIR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,844.67 ($24.10).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded down GBX 74.48 ($0.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,381.02 ($18.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,509.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 186.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

