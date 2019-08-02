Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 2,425 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 233.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after buying an additional 591,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,999,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,608,000 after buying an additional 327,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,051. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

