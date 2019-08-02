Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 12,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. ITT’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

