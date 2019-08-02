Welch & Forbes LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,121,000 after buying an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,029,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,822,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,895,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after buying an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $106,911,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 586,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.