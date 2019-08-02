Welch & Forbes LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 2,370,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

