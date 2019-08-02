Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 130 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Boeing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.72. 1,792,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

