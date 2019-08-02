Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wellesley Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $35.50.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wellesley Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Wellesley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

