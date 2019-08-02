WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Down 2.3%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.20, approximately 8,070 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

WFAFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

