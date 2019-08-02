WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,659,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.23. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $159.30 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

