WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,521,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586,301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11,402.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 394,766 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 584,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,712. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28.

