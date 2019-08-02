West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Steven T. Schuler Buys 1,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Steven T. Schuler acquired 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 158.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 28,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.