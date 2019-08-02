West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,368.76.

GOOGL traded down $9.68 on Friday, hitting $1,202.10. 609,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,445. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $852.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,134.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

