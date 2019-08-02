Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,962,000 after buying an additional 1,380,686 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,865,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,303,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85,137.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 343,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 343,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,024. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

