Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Apache by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,280,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.