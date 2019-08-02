Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. Methanex comprises 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 16,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,989. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

