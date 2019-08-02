Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 176,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.