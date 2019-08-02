Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 167,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 136,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

