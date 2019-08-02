Western Asset Total Return ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

WBND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

