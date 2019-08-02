Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22, RTT News reports. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

WDC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

