Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $54.50 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.98.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 5,919,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,068. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,813 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $475,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

