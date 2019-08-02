Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.02.

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. 475,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Shannon Janzen purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$25,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at C$96,612.

Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

