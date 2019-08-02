Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given a $84.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $84.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 593,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

