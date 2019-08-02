Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ (WAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.63.

NYSE WAB opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,806.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.26 per share, for a total transaction of $652,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

