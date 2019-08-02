WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Shares of WEX traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $202.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,701,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,178. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEX by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,135,000 after buying an additional 311,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,492,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in WEX by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,811,000 after buying an additional 220,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,680,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $33,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.