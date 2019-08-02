Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.53

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.53 ($2.50) and last traded at A$3.55 ($2.51), with a volume of 4638542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.69 ($2.62).

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

About Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.