Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 448,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

WSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

