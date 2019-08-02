Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 87.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after purchasing an additional 476,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 119.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $192.42. 58,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,343. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.