Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,548. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.