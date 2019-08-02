Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 71 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

IWO traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $198.61. 8,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,520. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $220.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

