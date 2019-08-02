Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 7,412 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,038,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,748 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,783,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 709,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343,362. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

