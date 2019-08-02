Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.62.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.38. 576,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.27. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

