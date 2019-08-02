Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,343. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

