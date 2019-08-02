Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. 904,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

