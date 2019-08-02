Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for about 1.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,997,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $214,294,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,226 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period.

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock remained flat at $$91.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.