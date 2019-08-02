Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Down 2.1%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33. The company has a market cap of $20.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.79.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

