Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $63.12 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.22. 15,155,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,020,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $960.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $174.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $189.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

