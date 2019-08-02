Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $92.46. 611,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,488. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

