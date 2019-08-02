Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,640. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.