Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $44,000 in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.18. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,289. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

