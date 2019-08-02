Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 615,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,159 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,228,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

NYSE:FLR traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.