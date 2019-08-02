Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

