Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

