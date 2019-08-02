WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $366,000 Stock Position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.20% of LifeVantage worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 364,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LifeVantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LFVN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.70. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.