WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $3,053,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $85,587,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.33.

Shares of Y traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $697.19. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,007. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $714.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total transaction of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

