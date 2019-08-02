WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $336,000 Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 565,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Phillips purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,830. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

