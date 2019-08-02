WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,840 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Timkensteel worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,479,000 after buying an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,252. The stock has a market cap of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. Timkensteel Corp has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

