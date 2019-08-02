WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 68.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,521,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.8% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

AMCX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 98,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 152.19%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $856,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $1,487,139.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.