WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,931 Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 367,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.04. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $148.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $26,444.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $1,377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,657 shares of company stock valued at $48,925,884. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

